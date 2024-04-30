Q1 2024 Federal Signal Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Felix Boeschen - Federal Signal Corp - Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Federal Signal's first quarter 2024 conference call. Iâm Felix Boeschen, the company's Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Also with me on the call today is Jennifer Sherman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ian Hudson, our Chief Financial Officer.



We will refer to some presentation slides today as well as to the earnings release, which we issued this morning. The slides can be followed online by going to our website, federalsignal.com, clicking on the Investor Call icon and signing into the webcast. We've also posted the slide presentation and the earnings release