Q1 2024 LSB Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Fred Buonocore - LSB Industries Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and joining me today are Mark Behrman, our Chief Executive Officer, and Cheryl McGuire, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today is Damien Redwood our Chief Commercial Officer. Please note that today's call includes forward looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current intent expectations and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and a variety of factors could cause the actual results to differ materially. On the call, we will reference non-GAAP results. Please see the press release and the Investors section of our website, LSB Industries.com for further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP