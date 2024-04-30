Q1 2024 Brixmor Property Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Brixmor Property Group Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacy Slater, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Stacy Slater - Brixmor Property Group Inc. - SVP of IR & Capital Markets



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining Brixmor's first quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Brian Finnegan, Interim CEO and President; and Steven Gallagher, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mark Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, will also be available for Q&A.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may differ materially. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

