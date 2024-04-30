Q1 2024 MSA Safety Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Chris Hepler - MSA Safety Incorporated - Executive Director of Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSA's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This is Chris Hepler, Executive Director of Corporate Development.



I'm joined by Nish Vartanian, Chairman and CEO; Steve Blanco, President and COO; Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Stephanie Sciullo, President of our Americas segment. Larry De Maria, who we recently announced as Executive Director of Investor Relations, is also with us this morning. During today's call, we will discuss MSA's first quarter financial results and provide an update on our full year 2024 outlook.



On Slide 2, I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the