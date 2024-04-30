Q1 2024 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eaton First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Yan Jin. Please go ahead.



Yan Jin - Eaton Corporation plc - SVP of IR & Finance Transformation



Good morning. Thank you all for joining us for Eaton's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



With me today are Craig Arnold, our Chairman and CEO; and Olivier Leonetti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our agenda today includes the opening remarks by Craig, then he will turn it over to Olivier, who will highlight the company's performance in the fourth quarter. As we have done on our past calls, we'll be taking questions at the end of Craig's closing commentary.



The press release and the presentation we'll go through today have been posted on our website. This presentation includes adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures. They are all