Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Compania de Minas Buenaventura first-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Gabriel Salas, Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Salas, you may begin.



Gabriel Salas - Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first-quarter 2024 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Aldo Massa, Vice President of Business Development and Commercial; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability; Mr. Renzo Macher, Vice President of Projects; Mr. Roque (inaudible) , Chairman; and Mr. Raul (inaudible) , Director.



Before I hand our call over, let me first touch on a few