Q1 2024 CNO Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CNO Financial Group first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand this conference call over to our host, Adam Auvil.



Adam Auvil - CNO Financial Group Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability



Yes, good morning, and thank you for joining us on CNO Financial Group's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's presentation will include remarks from Gary but Ronnie Chief Executive Officer, and Paul McDonough, Chief Financial Officer. Following the presentation, we will also have other business leaders available for the question-and-answer period. During this conference call, we will be referring to information contained in yesterday's press release. You can obtain the release by visiting the media section of our website at CNOINC. dot com. This morning's presentation is also available in the Investors section of our website and was filed in a Form eight K yesterday, we expect to file our Form 10 Q and posted on our website on or before May sixth. Let