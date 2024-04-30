Q1 2024 Armstrong World Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Theresa Womble - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our call this morning. On today's call, Vic Grizzle, our CEO; and Chris Calzaretta, our CFO, will discuss Armstrong World Industries first quarter results and rest of year outlook.



Our discussion of operating and financial performance will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of these measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the earnings press release and in the appendix of the presentation we issued this morning.