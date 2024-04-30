Q1 2024 Molson Coors Beverage Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Molson Coors Beverage Company First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. You can find related slides on the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors website. With that, I'll hand over to Greg Tierney, Vice President of FP&A Commercial Finance and Investor Relations.



Greg Tierney - Molson Coors Beverage Company - VP of FP&A and IR



All right. Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Following prepared remarks today, we look forward to taking your questions. (Operator Instructions) Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our most recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. GAAP reconciliations for any non-U.S. GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.



Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results the company discusses are versus the comparable prior year period in U.S.