Q1 2024 LTC Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the LTC Properties Incorporated first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode and a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded Before management begins its presentation. Please note that today's comments, including the question and answer session may include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially, and these risks and uncertainties are updated sorry, are detailed in LTC's property filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's most recent 10-K dated December 31, 2023. Ltc undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn to call over to Wendy