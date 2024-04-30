Q1 2024 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Kelly, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the NexPoint Residential Trust first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over the call to Kristen Thomas, Investor Relations. You may now begin the call.



Kristen Thomas - NexPoint Residential Trust Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good day, everyone, and welcome to NexPoint Residential Trust conference call to review the Company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. On the call today are Brian Mitts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Matt McGraner, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Bonner McDermett, Vice President, Asset and Investment Management. As a reminder, this call is being webcast through the Company's website at NXRT dot NexPoint.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995