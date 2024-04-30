Q1 2024 Netstreit Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to the NET street Corp. First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star and zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Amy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Amy An - Netstreit Corp - Investor Relations



We thank you for joining us for NetSuite's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday, after market close, we posted a supplemental package and an updated investor presentation. Both can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.netscout.com.



On today's call management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined