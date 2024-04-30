Q1 2024 Denny's Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for Denny's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today from management are Kelli Valade, Denny's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Verostek, Denny's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.