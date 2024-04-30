Q2 2024 Starbucks Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Tiffany Willis - Starbucks Corporation - VP of IR & ESG Engagement



Welcome and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Starbucks' second quarter fiscal year 2024 results. Today's discussion will be led by Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer; and Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And for Q&A, we'll be joined by Belinda Wong, Chairwoman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks China; Brady Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks International; and Michael Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks North America.



