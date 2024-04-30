Q1 2024 Lumen Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and welcome to Lumen Technologies' first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded Tuesday, April 30, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Debnam, Director, Investor Relations. Matthew, please go ahead.



Matthew Debnam - Lumen Technologies Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Lumen Technologies' first-quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call today are Kate Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Stansbury, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Breen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement on slide 1 of our first-quarter 2024 presentation. Please note that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements and the risk factors in our SEC