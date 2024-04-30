Q1 2024 Exelixis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Varant Shirvanian -



Thank you, Towanda. Thank you all for joining us for the Exelixis' First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Mike Morrissey, our President and CEO; Chris Senner, our Chief Financial Officer; P. J. Haley, our Executive Vice President of Commercial; Amy Peterson, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dana Aftab, our Chief Scientific Officer, who together will review our progress for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024.



During the call today, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to today's press release, which is posted on our website for an explanation