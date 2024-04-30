Q1 2024 Fortune Brands Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Marianne. I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fortune Brands First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Leigh Avsec, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. You may begin the conference call.



Leigh Avsec - Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Fortune Brands Innovations First Quarter Earnings Call. Hopefully, everyone has had a chance to review the earnings release. The earnings release and the audio replay of this call can be found on the Investors section of our fbin.com website.



I want to remind everyone that the forward-looking statements we make on the call today, either in our prepared remarks or in the associated question-and-answer session, are based on current expectations and market outlook and are subject to certain risks and