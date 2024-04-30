Q1 2024 Caesars Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Brian Matthew Agnew - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. - SVP of Finance, Treasury & IR



Thank you, Jonathan, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com. As usual, joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our CEO; Anthony Carano, our President and COO; Bret Yunker, our CFO; Eric Hession, President, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming; and my colleague, Charise Crumbley, Investor Relations.



Before I turn the call over