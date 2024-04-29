On April 29, 2024, Peter Carter, Executive Vice President - External Affairs at Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

Delta Air Lines Inc operates as one of the major American airlines. The company provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The airline is known for its extensive domestic and international network, and it plays a key role in the air transport industry.

On the date of the sale, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc were priced at $50, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $32.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 6.44, which is below both the industry median of 14.185 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc is $48.64 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The insider transaction history for Delta Air Lines Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

