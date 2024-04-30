Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the current outlook for McDonald's comp sales in the U.S. and IOM markets given the tougher climate?

A: Ian Frederick Borden, Executive VP & Global CFO, noted that 2024 has brought significant macro headwinds, likely resulting in comp sales below the previously indicated range. U.S. comp sales are expected to start Q2 roughly flat, with industry traffic either flat or declining in major markets.

Q: Is there a need for a more aggressive value approach in the U.S. to achieve the comp sales targets?

A: Christopher J. Kempczinski, President & CEO, emphasized the importance of improving awareness of McDonald's value offerings in the U.S., where there is no unified national value platform, unlike competitors. The focus is on aligning the system around a strong national value proposition.

Q: Can you discuss the timing and expectations for implementing the new value plan in the U.S.?

A: Kempczinski mentioned learning from the quick implementation and success of a national value program in France, which significantly raised consumer awareness and positively impacted business trends. The U.S. team is working to define and implement a similar strategy.

Q: What are the key drivers beyond affordability that can support U.S. sales growth in the current environment?

A: Kempczinski highlighted operational excellence, including improved service times and customer satisfaction, as well as menu innovation and impactful marketing as critical drivers. These elements are crucial for engaging customers and encouraging repeat visits.

Q: How does McDonald's plan to address the varying consumer perceptions of value across different income cohorts in the U.S.?

A: Kempczinski pointed out that while low-income consumers are most affected, all consumer groups are seeking value due to widespread inflation. The strategy involves broadening the appeal of McDonald's value propositions to encompass all income levels, ensuring relevance and competitiveness.

Q: What is the approach to national value platform development, considering regional cost variations across the U.S.?

A: Kempczinski explained that despite regional cost differences, a national value platform is essential for unified marketing and consumer perception. The strategy involves balancing local and national needs to optimize transaction growth and profitability.

These insights from McDonald's Q1 2024 earnings call highlight strategic adjustments in response to current economic pressures, with a significant focus on enhancing value perception and operational efficiency to drive growth and customer satisfaction.

