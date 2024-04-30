Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the main achievements for Vince in fiscal 2023?

A: (David Stefko - Interim CEO) In fiscal 2023, Vince completed the wind-down of the Rebecca Taylor business, entered a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands, and successfully refinanced credit facilities. The company also launched a transformation plan aimed at delivering over $30 million in cost savings over three years to offset new royalty fees.

Q: How did the fourth quarter financial results reflect the company's strategic decisions?

A: (John Szczepanski - CFO) The fourth quarter showed a 17.5% decrease in net sales year-over-year, primarily due to the wind-down of Rebecca Taylor and a decline in Vince brand sales. Despite this, gross margin improved significantly due to lower promotional activity and the wind-down of lower-margin businesses, partially offset by new royalty expenses.

Q: What are the plans for Vince's store and international expansion?

A: (David Stefko - Interim CEO) Vince plans a measured approach to store growth, focusing on profitability and disciplined expense management. Internationally, the company is evaluating next steps for certain markets, particularly in Europe and Asia, aiming for cautious expansion.

Q: How is Vince addressing its men's business segment?

A: (David Stefko - Interim CEO) Vince saw positive reception in its men's assortment, particularly in core sweater business. Nordstrom plans to expand Vince's presence, making it a dual gender brand across all its stores for the upcoming fall season.

Q: What are the expected financial impacts of the transformation plan and the Authentic Brands royalty fees?

A: (John Szczepanski - CFO) The transformation plan targets $10 million annual savings over three years, with savings from product cost efficiencies and operating expense reductions. Royalty fees will impact operating margin by about 400 basis points in Q1 fiscal 2024 compared to the previous year.

Q: What is the outlook for Vince in fiscal 2024?

A: (John Szczepanski - CFO) Vince expects low single-digit growth in total net sales and a flat to slightly improved operating margin compared to fiscal 2023. The company plans to focus on profitability through reduced promotions and a pullback in the off-price wholesale business.

