Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Steady Growth Amidst Strategic Acquisitions

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic moves shaping Twin Disc's trajectory in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Sales: $74.2 million, up 0.5% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $3.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 28.2% from 26.1% year-over-year.
  • Marine and Propulsion Systems Sales: Grew 3% year-over-year.
  • Land-Based Transmission Sales: Decreased 3% year-over-year.
  • Industrial Sales: Declined 15% year-over-year.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced by $24.1 million to negative $6.8 million.
  • Cash Balance: Ended the quarter at $23.8 million, up $9.8 million year-over-year.
  • EBITDA: Remained strong at $7 million.
  • Leverage Ratio: Decreased to negative 0.3 times.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much of this quarter's revenue is derived from oil and gas customers, and can you break that down between new equipment and consumables?
A: (Jeffrey Knutson - CFO, VP - Finance, Treasurer, Secretary) Approximately 10% to 15% of the revenue for the quarter came from oil and gas, split fairly evenly between consumables and units.

Q: What is the company seeing in terms of North American frac customers?
A: (John Batten - President, CEO, Director) There's been an uptick in new spare part orders and some limited unit sales. The outlook suggests increased activity through the rest of the calendar year, influenced by geopolitical events.

Q: How should we think about inventory as a percentage of backlog for fiscal year 4Q '24?
A: (Jeffrey Knutson - CFO, VP - Finance, Treasurer, Secretary) Inventory as a percentage of backlog is expected to continue decreasing, following the trajectory seen in the last two quarters.

Q: Any update on the timing of closing of the Katsa acquisition? Does the acquisition need approval from Finland's Economic Minister to close?
A: (John Batten - President, CEO, Director) The acquisition has received necessary approvals and is expected to close within 30 to 40 days.

Q: Thoughts on the industrial segment and its recent performance?
A: (John Batten - President, CEO, Director) The past quarter has shown the best order quarter in a few quarters, with a broad-based pickup, particularly in the lower horsepower range across Europe, the US, and Australia.

Q: Can you provide perspective on the margin profile of Katsa and the new markets or customers it might bring?
A: (John Batten - President, CEO, Director) Katsa's margin profile aligns with Twin Disc's, fluctuating from high 20s to low 30s. Katsa will be a key supplier for Twin Disc across various global locations, and its integration is expected to open up new markets, particularly in Europe.

Q: Could you frame the opportunity for Twin Disc in hybrid and electrification markets?
A: (John Batten - President, CEO, Director) The shift to hybrid and electrification represents a significant opportunity, with potential for a 4-8 times increase in content per application. This transition is particularly relevant in off-highway applications like marine and construction.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.