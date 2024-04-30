Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on your expectations on demand versus earlier projections, considering the first quarter came in better than expected?

A: Benjamin Gliklich, CEO, President & Director of Element Solutions Inc, noted that as the second half of the year approaches, there is more conviction that a recovery in the electronics side of the business is coming. The outlook for the industrial side remains unchanged, with pockets of strength and weaknesses as previously expected.

Q: What are your expectations for the Kuprion technology, including the timeline for first sales and potential additional payments?

A: CEO Benjamin Gliklich explained that the first milestone payment for Kuprion was made based on product performance, with customer product qualifications expected within the year. Sales are anticipated to begin in 2024 and ramp up in 2025. The maximum payment for Kuprion could reach $275 million, linked to about $115 million of revenue.

Q: How do you reconcile the unchanged full-year guidance with the expected demand recovery, particularly in the second quarter?

A: CEO Benjamin Gliklich clarified that the second quarter EBITDA is expected to be flat on a sequential basis, considering a modest demand ramp offset by some operational expenditure increases. The full-year guidance remains consistent with expectations set at the beginning of the year.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the automotive market on your business, particularly with regards to electric vehicles (EVs)?

A: Benjamin Gliklich noted that the auto market outlook is roughly unchanged, with a mix shift impacting the business. Despite a softer EV market, Element Solutions has seen increased adoption of its power inversion capabilities, leading to compelling customer wins that will contribute significantly in the coming years.

Q: Could you detail the drivers behind the significant year-on-year margin improvement observed in the first quarter?

A: CEO Benjamin Gliklich attributed the margin improvement to higher-margin electronics businesses performing well and macro weakness in other areas benefiting from lower raw material prices and favorable mix changes.

Q: What are the expectations for the semiconductor business growth, particularly with the impact of the CHIPS Act and AI advancements?

A: Benjamin Gliklich expressed optimism about the semiconductor business, anticipating it to outgrow other business verticals due to accelerated investment and potential CHIPS Act funding for R&D. The semiconductor segment could grow to represent about 20% of total revenue in the medium term.

