OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial performance and strategic directions discussed in OneMain Holdings Inc's first quarter earnings call of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Capital Generation: $155 million this quarter.
  • Receivables Growth: 6% year-over-year increase.
  • Total Revenue Growth: 7% year-over-year.
  • Originations: $2.5 billion, down 10% from previous year.
  • 30-89 Delinquency Rate: 2.72%, down 56 basis points from previous quarter.
  • Loan Net Charge-offs: 8.6%, consistent with expectations.
  • OpEx Ratio: 6.6%, reflecting disciplined expense management.
  • Customer Base: Grew to 3 million customers, up from 2.6 million a year ago.
  • Auto Finance Receivables: $843 million at quarter end.
  • Credit Card Accounts: Ended quarter with 509,000 accounts and $386 million of receivables.
  • Dividend Increase: 4% increase this quarter, annual dividend now $4.16 per share.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately $5 million for about 100,000 shares.
  • Net Income: $155 million, $1.29 per diluted share, down 13% from $1.48 per diluted share in Q1 2023.
  • Managed Receivables: $22 billion, up $1.3 billion or 6% from a year ago.
  • Interest Income: $1.2 billion, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Interest Expense: $276 million, up $38 million from previous year.
  • Provision Expense: $431 million, comprising net charge-offs of $457 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jenny, can you clarify the impact of growth math on delinquency buckets, particularly the 30-89 day and 90-plus day buckets?
A: Jeannette E. Osterhout, Executive VP & CFO of OneMain Holdings, Inc., explained that the weighted average life of receivables has increased due to slower growth and a decrease in new originations. This shift has increased the average age of receivables, replacing younger originations with older vintages that exhibit higher delinquency rates. She emphasized that this dynamic is temporary and expects the impact to decrease as newer vintages are added to the books. Osterhout also noted that there are no abnormalities with the 90-plus delinquencies.

Q: Doug, could you discuss the market opportunity in credit cards, especially considering the new fee structure proposal to reduce late fees?
A: Douglas H. Shulman, Chairman, President & CEO of OneMain Holdings, Inc., sees a significant growth opportunity in the credit card market for non-prime consumers, which is estimated at about $500 billion. He highlighted OneMain's unique product design, which rewards good payment behavior with better terms. Shulman also mentioned that OneMain's business model is well-prepared for the proposed reduction in late fees, as it has been developed with a potential $8 maximum late fee in mind.

Q: What factors would need to change for OneMain to become less conservative with its underwriting?
A: Shulman stated that OneMain's current conservative underwriting stance is influenced by various macroeconomic factors, including persistent high prices and an uncertain interest rate environment. He mentioned that any adjustments to underwriting criteria would be gradual and data-driven, focusing on specific segments and based on the performance of slightly riskier loans that are still profitable but don't meet the company's top return thresholds.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected trends for delinquencies and loss ratios moving forward?
A: Shulman expressed confidence in the improving trends in delinquencies and anticipates that peak losses will occur in the first half of 2024. He explained that the current loans are performing within the expected loss range of 6% to 7%, and the timing to reach this level consistently across the portfolio will depend on various factors including portfolio growth and macroeconomic stability.

Q: How do you see the impact of tax refunds on delinquency trends this quarter?
A: Shulman and Osterhout noted that tax refunds this season were quite normal and have not factored any significant deviations into their projections. They observed a slight increase in the average refund amount and believe that the current delinquency improvements reflect this.

Q: What are the plans for reinvesting savings from recent cost-cutting measures?
A: Osterhout mentioned that savings from cost-cutting will provide additional capacity for strategic investments throughout the year. These investments will be targeted based on geographic growth opportunities, product growth, and the overall business and economic environment, ensuring flexibility in their operational strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.