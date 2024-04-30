Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the quarter's performance and how it compared to your expectations, especially considering the asset sales and ASC purchases?

A: Saumya Sutaria, CEO, noted that the quarter's results significantly exceeded expectations in both the hospital and USPI segments, driven by strong net revenue from acuity and pricing, and solid volume and mix.

Q: Post the asset sales, what are your plans for the proceeds, particularly regarding debt repayment?

A: Saumya Sutaria, CEO, and Sun K. Park, CFO, explained that the proceeds have been used to deleverage Tenet, significantly improving the leverage ratio. They also mentioned ongoing commitments to paying down debt, with the next significant maturity not due until 2027.

Q: Could you provide more details on the sources of acuity and payer mix improvements in the hospital segment this quarter?

A: Saumya Sutaria, CEO, attributed the improvements to broad-based volume strength across markets, enhanced capacity utilization, and strong performance in high-acuity medical admissions. He also highlighted significant growth in the exchange population.

Q: What drove the hospital segment's margin improvement, and what was the revenue contribution from the recently sold ASCs?

A: Saumya Sutaria, CEO, credited the margin improvement to cost discipline, volume improvements, and favorable payer mix. Sun K. Park, CFO, added that the first 12 months of EBITDA from the new ASCs is expected to be about $80 million.

Q: How do you view the sustainability of revenue per case growth at USPI, and what impact do payer rate bumps have?

A: Saumya Sutaria, CEO, emphasized that revenue per case growth is driven by case mix and acuity, with strategic focus on increasing high-acuity procedures. He noted the positive impact of exchange population growth on revenue per case.

Q: Regarding the 45 new ASCs acquired, can you provide more color on these centers, their geographic spread, and the types of services they offer?

A: Saumya Sutaria, CEO, described the ASCs as geographically diverse, with a mix of orthopedics, GI, and ophthalmology services. He noted that these centers are expected to contribute significantly to USPI's EBITDA and are part of Tenet's strategic expansion.

