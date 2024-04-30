Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance with Record Gross Margins

Discover how PKOH achieved its highest gross margin in over five years and its strategic outlook for sustained growth.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $418 million, in line with projections.
  • Gross Margin: 17.1%, up 120 basis points from the previous year, highest in over five years.
  • Net Income: GAAP earnings per share from continued operations increased 36% to $0.83 per diluted share.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted EPS $0.85, up 18% from $0.72 the previous year.
  • EBITDA: $38 million in Q1, with a trailing 12-month EBITDA of $141 million.
  • Operating Income: $24 million, up 19% year-over-year; operating income margins improved to 5.7%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved year-over-year, with ongoing working capital initiatives.
  • Liquidity: $168 million at the end of Q1, including $62 million cash on hand.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How easy or challenging will it be to match some of the process improvements from Supply Technologies onto Assembly Components and Engineered Products to see the same results?
A: Matthew Crawford, Chairman, President, and CEO of Park Ohio Holdings Corp, explained that each business unit has its own cycle and challenges, but highlighted the agility and sustained success in Supply Technologies. He noted that Assembly Components Group (ACG) is in a good place after heavy investment and restructuring, which should lead to accretion as new business grows. For Engineered Products, he acknowledged ongoing challenges but remained optimistic about leveraging operational excellence across the units.

Q: What does the sales cycle look like now that we are in a more normal world? Is the contact-to-contract cycle trending shorter?
A: Matthew Crawford discussed three types of new business in the automotive space: replacement business, new business in existing categories, and launching new products. He expressed confidence in the company's positioning for the first two categories and anticipated impactful growth by 2025, though he noted that launching new products could take longer.

Q: Can you walk us through what enabled the highest gross margin since 3Q 2016 this quarter? Is this a sustainable new level?
A: Patrick Fogarty, CFO and Vice President, credited the impressive margin performance to a favorable mix of higher margin products, particularly from aerospace, defense, and industrial products. He also mentioned growth in proprietary fastener products. Matthew Crawford added that structural shifts to higher margin businesses and exiting low margin businesses were significant contributors.

Q: How much of the margin expansion in Supply Technologies was mix-driven, and is this sustainable for the rest of the year?
A: Patrick Fogarty acknowledged that about 70% of the improvement was mix-driven. He was optimistic about maintaining high margins through ongoing initiatives to reduce product costs, although he recognized the challenge of sustaining such optimal mix levels.

Q: Regarding Engineered Products, is there a business line that's a drag on margins, and how can the overall business be structurally improved?
A: Matthew Crawford discussed recent strategic decisions aimed at long-term improvement, such as consolidations and expansions, which have presented short-term operational challenges. He emphasized the unique assets and strong customer base in Engineered Products, expressing confidence in the backlog and ongoing improvements.

Q: With the FY 2024 guidance, does your M&A pipeline enable upside to your guidance, or should we expect primarily organic-driven top-line growth?
A: Matthew Crawford clarified that acquisitions are not built into their model but could provide upside. He emphasized that any future acquisitions would be accretive to their goals and exciting for stakeholders, although the focus remains on managing cash flow and debt levels.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.