Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: How easy or challenging will it be to match some of the process improvements from Supply Technologies onto Assembly Components and Engineered Products to see the same results?

A: Matthew Crawford, Chairman, President, and CEO of Park Ohio Holdings Corp, explained that each business unit has its own cycle and challenges, but highlighted the agility and sustained success in Supply Technologies. He noted that Assembly Components Group (ACG) is in a good place after heavy investment and restructuring, which should lead to accretion as new business grows. For Engineered Products, he acknowledged ongoing challenges but remained optimistic about leveraging operational excellence across the units.

Q: What does the sales cycle look like now that we are in a more normal world? Is the contact-to-contract cycle trending shorter?

A: Matthew Crawford discussed three types of new business in the automotive space: replacement business, new business in existing categories, and launching new products. He expressed confidence in the company's positioning for the first two categories and anticipated impactful growth by 2025, though he noted that launching new products could take longer.

Q: Can you walk us through what enabled the highest gross margin since 3Q 2016 this quarter? Is this a sustainable new level?

A: Patrick Fogarty, CFO and Vice President, credited the impressive margin performance to a favorable mix of higher margin products, particularly from aerospace, defense, and industrial products. He also mentioned growth in proprietary fastener products. Matthew Crawford added that structural shifts to higher margin businesses and exiting low margin businesses were significant contributors.

Q: How much of the margin expansion in Supply Technologies was mix-driven, and is this sustainable for the rest of the year?

A: Patrick Fogarty acknowledged that about 70% of the improvement was mix-driven. He was optimistic about maintaining high margins through ongoing initiatives to reduce product costs, although he recognized the challenge of sustaining such optimal mix levels.

Q: Regarding Engineered Products, is there a business line that's a drag on margins, and how can the overall business be structurally improved?

A: Matthew Crawford discussed recent strategic decisions aimed at long-term improvement, such as consolidations and expansions, which have presented short-term operational challenges. He emphasized the unique assets and strong customer base in Engineered Products, expressing confidence in the backlog and ongoing improvements.

Q: With the FY 2024 guidance, does your M&A pipeline enable upside to your guidance, or should we expect primarily organic-driven top-line growth?

A: Matthew Crawford clarified that acquisitions are not built into their model but could provide upside. He emphasized that any future acquisitions would be accretive to their goals and exciting for stakeholders, although the focus remains on managing cash flow and debt levels.

