Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the current dynamics of UAN prices and the expected balance in supply and demand in North America?

A: Damien Renwick, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, noted that UAN prices have been stable and increased through Q1 and early Q2 due to lower U.S. imports. He mentioned that urea volatility and rail issues have created some uncertainty, which has led to forward buying to a limited extent. Renwick expects stable prices until the end of Q2, with a potential reset in pricing dynamics afterward.

Q: Can you clarify the guidance on EBITDA for the second half of the year compared to last year?

A: Cheryl Maguire, Chief Financial Officer, clarified that her previous comments were related to pricing normalization post-Q2 compared to previous years, not EBITDA. She emphasized that the guidance was specifically about pricing trends, not EBITDA levels.

Q: How do you see the operational uplift from plant reliability improvements impacting future EBITDA?

A: Cheryl Maguire discussed a potential uplift of $35-40 million from improved reliability, which includes downstream production enhancements. Mark Behrman, Chief Executive Officer, expressed high confidence in achieving these improvements based on detailed planning with manufacturing leadership.

Q: What is your strategy regarding natural gas purchases given the current price volatility?

A: Mark Behrman explained that the company locks in 90% of its gas needs at the start of each month, aligning with product forward purchases. He mentioned considering forward purchases for the winter but highlighted the challenges in predicting long-term price movements.

Q: Could you discuss the potential impact of European natural gas prices on global ammonia production and pricing?

A: Damien Renwick suggested that European producers would need sustained lower gas prices to restart operations confidently. Mark Behrman added that economic decisions would be based on comparing import prices with production costs, influencing whether it's cheaper to import or produce locally.

Q: What are your expectations for ammonium nitrate prices and the potential for a rebound?

A: Damien Renwick indicated a potential rebound in ammonium nitrate prices as natural demand increases. He noted that pricing dynamics could lead to shifts between ammonium nitrate and urea, depending on relative costs and demand.

