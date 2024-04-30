Centerspace (CSR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Discover how Centerspace (CSR) is navigating market challenges and capitalizing on growth opportunities in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Core FFO per Share: $1.23 for Q1 2024.
  • Same-Store NOI Growth: 7.5% year-over-year increase.
  • Revenue Growth: 3.5% increase in same-store communities.
  • Occupancy Rate: Slight decrease to 94.6%, but improving in April.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 2.2% year-over-year.
  • 2024 Core FFO Guidance: Updated to $4.74 to $4.92 per diluted share.
  • Same-Store Revenue Growth: Projected at 3% to 4.5% for 2024.
  • Same-Store Expense Growth: Expected to be 4% to 5.5% for 2024.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 7.1x as of Q1 2024.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $230 million at quarter end.
  • Share Repurchase: 88,000 shares at an average price of $53.62 during Q1.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk through how things look on the ground in your smaller markets like Rochester, St. Cloud, Omaha, North Dakota, etc.?
A: Anne Olson, Centerspace - President, Chief Executive Officer: Our smaller markets, particularly across North Dakota, have shown real strength with good rental and renewal increases and steady occupancy, supported by very low unemployment and strong regional economies.

Q: What's driving the demand in Minneapolis, given it's one of the top net absorption markets and most searched markets for several months?
A: Anne Olson, Centerspace - President, Chief Executive Officer: Minneapolis is experiencing low unemployment and a rise in the cost of housing, particularly single-family homes, coupled with high interest rates. This has led to a pent-up demand and a tapering supply pipeline, contributing to rising occupancy rates and strong renewals.

Q: At what point do you expect new lease growth to have the inflection go back below renewals?
A: Bhairav Patel, Centerspace - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: Typically, new lease pricing is higher than renewals in the second and third quarters due to market rent behavior during the season. We expect this trend to slip towards the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter.

Q: How is the acquisition market currently, and what challenges are you facing?
A: Grant Campbell, Centerspace - Senior Vice President of Investments: The acquisition market is tough due to a bid-ask spread and a disconnect between public and private market valuations. High net worth and private capital types are currently the most aggressive buyers, often willing to accept negative leverage and buy all-cash.

Q: How are you managing the lighter winter's impact on RUBS and cost savings?
A: Bhairav Patel, Centerspace - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: The lighter winter led to lower utilities costs, which in turn reduced RUBS revenues. This has driven a reduction in our overall revenue projections, with about 30 basis points decrease expected from RUBS.

Q: Can you discuss the current supply pipeline and market conditions in Denver?
A: Grant Campbell, Centerspace - Senior Vice President of Investments: Denver currently has about 9% of existing stock under construction, representing about 25,000 apartment homes. The supply pipeline has tapered since last quarter, with forecasted deliveries consistent with 2022 and 2023 levels, indicating no outsized deliveries expected.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.