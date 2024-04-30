Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the choppiness in architectural specialty projects this quarter? Are there macro implications?

A: Victor D. Grizzle, President, CEO & Director of Armstrong World Industries, Inc., explained that the choppiness is typical due to the nature of large projects like airports, where slight shifts in timing can impact quarterly results. He reassured that order intake remains strong and aligns with their guidance, indicating robust bidding and quoting activity.

Q: Could you elaborate on the acquisition of 3form and its expected synergies and margin profiles?

A: CEO Victor D. Grizzle described 3form as a complementary addition with little product overlap, highly specified by architects and designers. He anticipates cost synergies by integrating 3form with Armstrong's back office and expanding its distribution reach, aiming to align its EBITDA margin with the company's target of 20%.

Q: How do transportation projects impact the margin mix in the Architectural Specialties segment?

A: CEO Victor D. Grizzle noted that the margin profile for transportation projects depends on the design and material specs. While these projects are competitive, Armstrong aims to leverage its unique design capabilities to maintain an accretive margin profile.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of retail channel dynamics on Q1 performance, particularly regarding AUV, volume, and margins?

A: Christopher P. Calzaretta, Senior VP & CFO, indicated that the year-over-year volume changes were primarily due to last year's inventory dynamics in the retail channel. The favorable mix in Q1 was significantly influenced by these dynamics, contributing to an 8% increase in AUV, balanced between price and mix changes.

Q: What is the expected contribution of the WAVE joint venture to the year's financials, and were there any one-time benefits in Q1?

A: CEO Victor D. Grizzle mentioned that the first quarter benefited from pricing actions ahead of steel price increases, which might not persist throughout the year. He expects the volume to normalize but highlighted good operating leverage from the joint venture.

Q: Regarding the 3form acquisition, are there any purchase accounting issues or seasonality that we should be aware of for 2024?

A: CFO Christopher P. Calzaretta clarified that there are no significant purchase accounting issues to note and expects a smoother contribution pattern from 3form for the remainder of the year. CEO Grizzle added that 3form's established network and product portfolio are expected to enhance Armstrong's market presence significantly.

