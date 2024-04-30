Release Date: April 30, 2024

Positive Points

CVR Partners LP (UAN, Financial) reported a solid ammonia plant utilization rate of 90% despite a planned outage, indicating strong operational efficiency.

The company declared a first quarter distribution of $1.92 per common unit, demonstrating its ability to return value to unitholders.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) experienced strong demand for ammonia due to favorable weather conditions, which is a positive indicator for future sales potential.

The company has maintained a robust liquidity position with total liquidity of $108 million, providing financial flexibility.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) is exploring feedstock optionality at the Coffeyville facility, which could provide flexibility to switch between natural gas and pet coke based on cost efficiency.

Negative Points

CVR Partners LP (UAN) saw a significant decline in ammonia and UAN prices by 41% and 42% respectively, compared to the same quarter last year, impacting revenue.

The company reported lower UAN sales volumes primarily due to reduced production volumes, which could affect overall profitability.

Direct operating expenses, although decreased from last year, remain a significant cost at $56 million, impacting net income.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) is still in the planning phase for potential projects and feedstock changes, which involves uncertainties and execution risks.

The geopolitical risks remain high, which could impact the nitrogen fertilizer industry and introduce volatility in the company's operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Over the last few quarters, purchases have extended out a couple of months or at least a few months. Can you just talk about if that dynamic has changed at all?

A: Mark A. Pytosh - CEO, President & Director of CVR GP LLC: No, we've settled into that pattern now with more ratable buying, which fits our production schedule quite well and stretches out the buying activity over the whole quarter.

Q: Can you expand on the alternative feedstock potential at Coffeyville in terms of cost and timing?

A: Mark A. Pytosh - CEO, President & Director of CVR GP LLC: The technical feasibility is confirmed, with minimal capital investment needed mainly for infrastructure to connect gas from the pipeline to the facility. We expect to seek Board approval later this year. This flexibility allows us to switch between natural gas and pet coke based on cost-effectiveness.

Q: Could you discuss the timing and costs related to the brownfield expansion?

A: Mark A. Pytosh - CEO, President & Director of CVR GP LLC: The projects are set to start in the second half of this year, focusing on reliability and redundancy without adding new units. These are not considered material investments but aim to enhance production capacity by reducing downtime.

Q: Can you provide details on the $10.7 million of current reserves for investing activities this quarter?

A: Dane J. Neumann - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary of CVR GP LLC: These reserves are for anticipated projects over the next few years, with heavier reserves in '23 and now moving to a ratable basis. The reserves also include funds for future plant turnarounds planned for 2025 and 2026.

Q: Why was there a decrease in freight revenue this quarter?

A: Mark A. Pytosh - CEO, President & Director of CVR GP LLC: The decrease aligns with lower UAN shipments this quarter, primarily via rail. Increased truck movement from Coffeyville due to stronger demand in the Southern Plains also contributed to lower rail freight revenue.

Q: Do you expect the strength in the Southern Plains to continue into the second quarter?

A: Mark A. Pytosh - CEO, President & Director of CVR GP LLC: Yes, recent storms have brought much-needed rain, which should support continued strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer in the region, benefiting from the most moisture seen in five years.

