Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Roger, could you discuss the factors maintaining the new Gross Profit per Unit (GPU) despite market concerns?

A: Roger S. Penske, Chairman & CEO, highlighted the premium brand mix and operational efficiencies as key factors. He noted an increase in salesperson productivity and a strategic focus on premium/luxury vehicles, despite challenges like a significant drop in Porsche sales and discounting on battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Q: How are you managing the SG&A expenses, especially with recent acquisitions?

A: Michelle Hulgrave, Executive VP & CFO, explained that SG&A expenses were effectively managed, with only a slight increase due to specific one-time costs like acquisitions and legal settlements. She emphasized ongoing efforts to control expenses and optimize operational efficiency across the board.

Q: Can you provide insights into the performance and strategic direction of Penske's operations in Australia?

A: Randall Seymore, COO of International Operations, discussed the robust growth in the Australian market, particularly in sectors like power systems for data centers and battery storage solutions. He highlighted significant government contracts and a strong order bank, indicating a strategic focus on expanding these high-growth areas.

Q: What are your expectations for Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) in the upcoming quarters?

A: Roger S. Penske projected an improvement in PTS earnings, driven by a reduction in the rental fleet, better utilization rates, and lower maintenance costs due to a younger fleet. He also mentioned potential benefits from an anticipated increase in freight rates.

Q: How sustainable are the improvements in used car Gross Profit per Unit (GPU) seen this quarter?

A: Richard P. Shearing, COO of North American Operations, expressed confidence in maintaining strong used GPU, citing better affordability, improved sourcing channels, and disciplined inventory management as key factors contributing to sustained profitability.

Q: With the agency model being in place in the UK for a year, how has it impacted operations?

A: Randall Seymore described the agency model as increasingly beneficial, noting improved system efficiencies, higher sales volumes, and better cost management. He highlighted the collaborative efforts with Mercedes-Benz UK and the positive impact on dealership operations and profitability.

