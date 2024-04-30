Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Stability and Strategic Adjustments Amidst Financial Shifts

Explore key insights from OCSL's Q2 2024 earnings, including steady dividends, strategic management fee reductions, and robust portfolio performance.

Summary
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income (NII): $0.56 per share, consistent with prior quarter's $0.57 per share.
  • Dividend: Declared at $0.55 per share, unchanged for the past 5 quarters.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share: Decreased to $18.72 from $19.14 in the previous quarter.
  • New Commitments: Totalled $396 million in the quarter, with a weighted average yield on new debt investments of 11.1%.
  • Repayments: Received $323 million from paydowns and exits.
  • Nonaccrual Status Investments: Reduced to 2.4% of the portfolio at fair value from 4.2% in the prior quarter.
  • Management Fee Reduction: Permanent reduction to 1% on gross assets from 1.5%, expected to increase adjusted net investment income per share by approximately $0.15 annually.
  • Total Investments: Portfolio valued at $3 billion across 151 companies.
  • First-Lien Loans: Represent 81% of the portfolio at fair value.
  • Median Portfolio Company EBITDA: Approximately $134 million.
  • Leverage: Portfolio company leverage steady at 5.2x.
  • Interest Coverage: Weighted average interest coverage nearly 2.0x.
Release Date: April 30, 2024

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the management fee reduction on dividend coverage and your confidence in fully earning the dividend over the next 12 to 18 months?
A: Mathew M. Pendo, President of OCSL, explained that the reduction in management fees to 1% enhances their ability to cover dividends. He highlighted that the quarter's timing affected results, suggesting that it's not ideal to annualize this quarter's figures. He expressed confidence in covering the dividend, considering the pipeline and the impact of the fee waiver.

Q: What are your expectations for new investment activity and prepayments in the coming quarters?
A: Armen Panossian, CEO & CIO, noted that OCSL has already funded $100 million in the current quarter and anticipates a strong quarter for originations based on a healthy pipeline. He mentioned the unpredictability of unexpected repayments but observed an uptick in M&A deal activity.

Q: How does the recent fee cut relate to the expected returns from new originations, considering the current spread environment?
A: Armen Panossian clarified that the portfolio's shift towards a higher percentage of first-lien positions reflects a strategic risk management approach rather than expectations about future spreads. The fee reduction aligns with providing stable and dependable dividends by maintaining a conservative portfolio structure.

Q: Can you provide insights into the performance and valuation trends of the portfolio, excluding non-performing assets (NPAs)?
A: Christopher McKown, CFO, indicated that excluding NPAs, the portfolio's performance was relatively stable quarter-on-quarter. Matthew Stewart, COO, added that the primary write-downs were associated with specific nonperforming assets.

Q: With the ongoing restructuring and recent fee reduction, how confident are you in managing the remaining credit issues in the portfolio?
A: Armen Panossian expressed confidence in the plans in place to optimize recoveries for challenged investments and in the conservative valuation approach to the portfolio. He emphasized leveraging Oaktree's capabilities to achieve favorable outcomes for shareholders.

Q: What trends are you observing in portfolio company revenue and EBITDA on a year-over-year basis?
A: Armen Panossian observed that, generally, portfolio companies have shown stable to modestly increasing revenue and stable EBITDA. He noted that these trends reflect the businesses' performance excluding the impact of increased borrowing costs.

