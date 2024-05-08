East West Bancorp Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of East West Bancorp Inc

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.55 per share, payable on 2024-05-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into East West Bancorp Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does East West Bancorp Inc Do?

East West Bancorp Inc is the holding company for East West Bank, a full-service commercial bank with cross-border operations concentrated in the United States and China. East-West Bank is one of a few U.S. based banks with a full banking license in China. The bank's cost strategy has increasingly focused on expanding its deposit base away from time deposits to commercial deposits. The bank has also taken part in entertainment partnerships between participants in China and Hollywood. Most of these efforts include financing the production and distribution of film and television projects. The bank leverages its cultural and regulatory knowledge in the U.S. and China to assist its customers in entering new markets. Most of its earning assets are in loans held for investment.

A Glimpse at East West Bancorp Inc's Dividend History

East West Bancorp Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1999. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Since 2010, East West Bancorp Inc has increased its dividend each year. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down East West Bancorp Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

East West Bancorp Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.65% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.93%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, East West Bancorp Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 20.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 16.80% per year. And over the past decade, East West Bancorp Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.00%.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of East West Bancorp Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.76%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, East West Bancorp Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.24.

East West Bancorp Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks East West Bancorp Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. East West Bancorp Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and East West Bancorp Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. East West Bancorp Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 17.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 82.46% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, East West Bancorp Inc's earnings increased by approximately 29.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 75.31% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.20%, which outperforms approximately 72.7% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on East West Bancorp Inc's Dividend Sustainability

East West Bancorp Inc's robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics suggest a promising outlook for its dividend sustainability. These factors, combined with the company's strategic market positioning and consistent financial performance, make it a compelling consideration for value investors focused on dividend income. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.