Flex Ltd (FLEX) Fiscal 2024 Earnings Review: Solid Performance with Adjusted EPS Exceeding Analyst Expectations

Insight into Flex Ltd's Financial Outcomes and Future Projections

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Reported $6.2 billion for Q4 FY 2024, exceeding estimates of $6099.51 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: Achieved $395 million from continuing operations in Q4 FY 2024, significantly surpassing the estimated $235.09 million.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share: Recorded $0.93 from continuing operations for Q4 FY 2024, greatly exceeding the estimated $0.56.
  • Annual Net Sales: Totaled $26.4 billion for FY 2024, falling short of the annual estimate of $27801.19 million.
  • Annual GAAP Net Income: Reported $872 million from continuing operations for FY 2024, below the annual estimated $1064.01 million.
  • Annual GAAP Earnings Per Share: Recorded $1.98 from continuing operations for FY 2024, below the annual estimate of $2.51.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance: Projects revenue between $25.4 billion and $26.4 billion and adjusted EPS between $2.30 and $2.50.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2024, demonstrating robust performance and strategic financial management. The company announced these details through its 8-K filing. Flex Ltd, a pivotal player in the electronics manufacturing services industry, operates through segments that cater to a diverse range of industries including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics, with significant operations spread across various global markets such as China, Mexico, and the United States.

1785648196240961536.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance Highlights

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Flex reported net sales of $26.4 billion, slightly below the analyst expectations of $27.8 billion. The company's GAAP net income from continuing operations stood at $872 million, with an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, which contrasts with the adjusted net income of $947 million and an adjusted EPS of $2.15. This adjusted EPS notably surpasses the analyst projection of $2.11, highlighting an effective operational strategy and resilience in navigating market challenges.

The fourth quarter results were also impressive, with net sales amounting to $6.2 billion and an adjusted EPS from continuing operations at $0.57, aligning closely with the analyst estimates of $0.56. This consistency underscores Flex's ability to meet market expectations amidst varying economic conditions.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The detailed financial statements reveal a strategic emphasis on cost management and innovation. The gross profit for the fiscal year was $1.865 billion with operating income at $853 million. The balance sheet remains robust with total assets at $18.257 billion as of March 31, 2024, supported by a strong cash position of $2.474 billion, which ensures sufficient liquidity for ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

The cash flow statement highlights operational efficiency with net cash provided by operating activities at $1.326 billion for the fiscal year. However, the company also reported significant cash used in financing activities, primarily due to repayments of debt and repurchases of shares, reflecting a proactive approach to capital management and shareholder returns.

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Flex anticipates revenue to be between $5.6 billion and $6.2 billion with an adjusted EPS ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company projects revenue to be in the range of $25.4 billion to $26.4 billion and an adjusted EPS between $2.30 and $2.50. These projections indicate a cautious yet optimistic outlook, considering ongoing global economic uncertainties and market dynamics.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Positioning

CEO Revathi Advaithi commented on the results, stating, "We delivered another quarter and fiscal year of solid performance, including strong margin expansion and EPS growth." This statement, coupled with the strategic initiatives outlined during their investor and analyst day, suggests a focused approach towards sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders.

In conclusion, Flex Ltd's fiscal 2024 performance and forward-looking strategies reflect a resilient business model poised to capitalize on diverse market opportunities. The company's ability to exceed adjusted EPS expectations while maintaining robust financial health positions it favorably for future challenges and opportunities in the dynamic electronics manufacturing sector.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Flex Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.