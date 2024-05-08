Pfizer Inc (PFE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Surpasses Expectations Amidst Revenue Decline

Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Revenue: $14.9 billion, a decrease of 20% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $14.01 billion.
  • Reported Net Income: $3.115 billion, down 44% from the previous year, below estimates of $2.979 billion.
  • Reported EPS: $0.55, a decrease of 44% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $0.52.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $4.674 billion, a decrease of 34% from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.82, down 33% year-over-year, surpassing the quarterly estimate of $0.52.
  • Cost Savings: On track to deliver at least $4 billion in net cost savings by the end of 2024 from cost realignment program.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Adjusted EPS guidance raised to $2.15 to $2.35, reaffirms revenue guidance of $58.5 to $61.5 billion.
Article's Main Image

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 1, 2024, disclosing the financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a notable decline in revenue, primarily due to reduced sales of COVID-19 related products, Comirnaty and Paxlovid. However, excluding these products, Pfizer achieved an 11% operational growth in its non-COVID portfolio.

Pfizer, a leading global pharmaceutical company, is renowned for its extensive range of prescription drugs and vaccines. Its top-selling products include the pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, with international sales comprising nearly half of its total revenue.

1785648351316963328.png

Financial Performance Overview

For Q1 2024, Pfizer reported revenues of $14.9 billion, a 20% decrease from the previous year, primarily driven by a significant drop in COVID-19 product sales. The adjusted diluted EPS was $0.82, which includes a favorable impact of $0.11 from final revenue adjustments related to Paxlovid. This EPS notably exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.52.

The company's financial health remains robust, underscored by a decrease in cost of sales and operational efficiencies. Pfizer is on track to achieve a $4 billion net cost savings by the end of 2024, as part of its cost realignment program.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Despite the challenges posed by declining COVID-19 product revenues, Pfizer has demonstrated strong performance in its core areas, particularly in oncology and vaccine products. The revenue from legacy Seagen contributed significantly to the non-COVID portfolio growth. Notable increases were also seen in the Vyndaqel family and Eliquis revenues, driven by market expansion and increased adoption rates.

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, commented on the quarter's achievements:

"We delivered strong performance in our non-COVID product portfolio in the first quarter of 2024, including increased revenue from several of our recent commercial launches and acquired products, as well as robust year-over-year growth for several key in-line brands."

Future Outlook and Guidance

Pfizer has reaffirmed its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, projecting revenues between $58.5 to $61.5 billion. The adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the year has been raised to $2.15 to $2.35, reflecting confidence in ongoing business strength and cost management effectiveness.

Investment and Shareholder Returns

During the first quarter, Pfizer continued to prioritize strategic investments in R&D and business development, totaling approximately $2.6 billion. Additionally, the company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through dividends. No share repurchases were made, with a remaining authorization of $3.3 billion for potential future buybacks.

In summary, Pfizer's first-quarter results for 2024 reflect a resilient business model capable of navigating market volatilities, particularly in its transition from pandemic-driven demand to a focus on broad-based growth across its portfolio. The company's strategic realignments and operational discipline are poised to drive sustainable long-term growth, aligning with the interests of value investors and stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pfizer Inc for further details.

