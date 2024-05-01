The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Revenue Growth

Revenue Surges, Yet Earnings Miss Analyst Expectations

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $874.5 million, up 21.5% from the previous year, surpassing estimates of $833.25 million.
  • Net Income: Reported at $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, below the estimated $3.09 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS was $0.05, falling short of the estimated $0.08, while adjusted EPS was $0.15, exceeding the prior year's $0.12.
  • Gross Profit: Increased by 23.4% to $209.4 million, with gross margin improving to 23.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew to $40.2 million from $32.8 million in the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Operating Income: Rose to $16.0 million, maintaining an operating margin of 1.7%.
  • Guidance for Fiscal 2024: Projected net sales between $3.640 billion and $3.785 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $207.0 million and $219.0 million.
Article's Main Image

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF, Financial), a premier distributor of specialty food products, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024, revealing a significant revenue increase but a miss in earnings per share compared to analyst expectations. The company released its 8-K filing on May 1, 2024, detailing these results.

1785648876351549440.png

The Chefs' Warehouse operates across the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, focusing on metropolitan areas and offering a wide range of specialty food products to diverse culinary businesses. The company reported a robust 21.5% increase in net sales, reaching $874.5 million for Q1 2024 from $719.6 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. This growth was driven by an 8.8% rise in organic sales and augmented by recent acquisitions, contributing an additional 12.7%.

Financial Performance Highlights

Despite the impressive sales performance, net income for the quarter stood at $1.9 million, translating to $0.05 per diluted share, underperforming against analyst estimates of $0.08 per share. However, adjusted net income per share saw a better year-over-year improvement, from $0.12 to $0.15. The adjusted EBITDA also increased from $32.8 million in Q1 2023 to $40.2 million in Q1 2024, reflecting a healthier operational efficiency.

Gross profit for the quarter increased by 23.4% to $209.4 million, with gross margins slightly improving by 37 basis points to 23.9%. This margin enhancement is attributed to increased sales volumes coupled with price inflation. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses also rose by 21.9% to $190.3 million, primarily due to higher costs related to acquisitions and facility investments.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Statements

Despite the positive revenue trends, The Chefs' Warehouse faces challenges including higher interest expenses, which climbed to $13.2 million due to increased debt levels and rising interest rates. The company also noted nonrecurring charges such as employee severance impacting its financials.

For fiscal 2024, The Chefs' Warehouse anticipates net sales between $3.640 billion and $3.785 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $207.0 million to $219.0 million. These projections reflect the company's strategic initiatives to bolster growth while navigating operational and market challenges.

Strategic Moves and Market Position

CEO Christopher Pappas commented on the quarter's performance, highlighting the strong customer and placement growth across both international and domestic markets. The company's strategic focus on expanding its customer base and enhancing its product offerings appears to be paying dividends, despite the backdrop of modest inflationary pressures.

The Chefs' Warehouse's performance in Q1 2024 illustrates a complex landscape where revenue growth is shadowed by narrower profit margins and increased expenses. As the company continues to integrate its acquisitions and optimize operations, investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see if these strategies can translate into improved bottom-line results in the upcoming quarters.

Overall, while The Chefs' Warehouse has demonstrated a strong capacity for revenue generation, the path to achieving proportional increases in net income remains a key challenge for the company. This scenario presents a mixed bag for investors, balancing robust sales growth against the need for enhanced profitability and operational efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Chefs' Warehouse Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.