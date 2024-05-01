Century Aluminum Co Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts Despite Adjusted Net Loss in Q1 2024

Significant Net Income Gain Highlighted by One-Time Bargain Purchase Gain

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $489.5 million, slightly below the estimated $492.65 million.
  • Net Income: Surged to $246.8 million, significantly exceeding the estimated loss of $15.5 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $2.26, vastly surpassing the estimated loss per share of -$0.18.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Stood at $25.0 million, a decrease from the previous quarter's $57.1 million.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with strong liquidity of $302.0 million, despite a slight decrease from the previous period.
  • Operational Highlights: Noted excellent operational and safety performance across smelter portfolio.
  • Future Outlook: Anticipates second quarter Adjusted EBITDA to range between $25 to $35 million, influenced by rising LME prices and regional premiums.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Century Aluminum Co (CENX, Financial) released its first quarter results for 2024, revealing a mixture of high net income due to exceptional items and an adjusted net loss, alongside surpassing revenue expectations set by analysts. The details were disclosed in their recent 8-K filing.

1785649096158244864.png

Company Overview

Century Aluminum Co, a primary producer of aluminum, operates smelters in the United States and Iceland. The company is significantly engaged with Glencore, which purchases the majority of its North American aluminum output. Century Aluminum also deals in high purity and standard grade aluminum products, and owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Financial Performance

For Q1 2024, Century Aluminum reported net sales of $489.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter's $512.3 million but still above the analyst's expectation of $492.65 million. The company achieved a substantial net income of $246.8 million, primarily due to a $245.9 million bargain purchase gain from the Jamalco acquisition. This figure starkly contrasts with the net income of $30.0 million reported in the last quarter of 2023.

However, when adjusting for exceptional items, the adjusted net loss stood at $3.0 million, a significant shift from the adjusted net income of $40.0 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a decrease to $25.0 million from $57.1 million in Q4 2023, influenced by the timing of the IRA Section 45X credit recognition.

Liquidity and Market Position

As of March 31, 2024, Century's liquidity was robust at $302.0 million, though slightly down from $312.5 million at the end of the previous quarter. This financial stability is critical as the company navigates through fluctuating market conditions and continues its expansion with new projects like the green aluminum smelter in the U.S., supported by a $500 million investment from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Century Aluminum is strategically expanding its operations with new projects in the U.S. and Iceland, aimed at enhancing its product offerings and market reach. The company anticipates an Adjusted EBITDA of $25 to $35 million in Q2 2024, driven by increased LME prices and regional premiums, albeit moderated by partial power curtailments at the Grundartangi facility.

Investor and Market Implications

The significant net income this quarter, primarily due to the one-time bargain purchase gain, presents a skewed but positive outlook for Century Aluminum. However, the adjusted results reflect ongoing operational challenges. Investors should consider both the potential of new strategic investments and the impact of current market dynamics on operational efficiency. The company's ability to maintain liquidity and manage costs will be crucial in sustaining its growth trajectory amidst these challenges.

Conclusion

Century Aluminum's Q1 2024 results depict a company at a pivotal point, with significant one-time gains bolstering net income but underlying challenges affecting operational profitability. As the company progresses with its strategic initiatives, its ability to leverage these developments into sustainable financial performance will be key to long-term success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Century Aluminum Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.