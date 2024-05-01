Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Rising Costs

Despite Challenges, SMP Maintains Steady Sales and Announces Dividend

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $331.4 million for Q1 2024, up from $328.0 million in Q1 2023, slightly exceeding estimates of $321.84 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.44 per diluted share from continuing operations, surpassing the estimated $0.37.
  • Net Income: From continuing operations was $9.9 million, exceeding the estimated $8.10 million.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2024.
  • Stock Repurchase: Purchased $2.6 million of common stock under the existing $30 million authorization during the quarter.
  • Segment Performance: Engineered Solutions sales rose by 4.5%, while Temperature Control sales slightly declined by 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Reported at 6.9% for the quarter, down from 8.8% in the previous year, reflecting increased operational costs and inflationary pressures.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP, Financial), a prominent player in the automotive parts industry, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a slight increase in net sales to $331.4 million from $328.0 million in the same quarter the previous year. However, earnings from continuing operations experienced a decline, coming in at $9.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in Q1 2023.

Standard Motor Products Inc operates primarily in the United States, focusing on manufacturing and distributing automotive parts for engine management, ignition, emission, and fuel systems, as well as temperature-control products. The company serves both original equipment and aftermarket sectors, emphasizing high-quality, durable parts essential for vehicle maintenance and repair.

1785688416801943552.png

Performance Overview

Despite achieving a record top-line performance with a 1% increase in sales, SMP faced significant challenges due to rising costs across various inputs, which impacted profitability. The company's Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.9% from 8.8% in the previous year. This was partly due to $1.1 million in start-up costs for a new distribution center and increased factoring costs, alongside general inflation in SG&A expenses.

By segment, the Vehicle Control sales rose modestly by 0.5%, while Temperature Control sales saw a slight decline of 1.1%, attributed to the timing of pre-season orders. The Engineered Solutions segment, however, marked a notable growth of 4.5%, setting a new record for the quarter.

Strategic Developments and Shareholder Returns

Looking forward, SMP remains committed to its strategic initiatives, including the operational ramp-up of its new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, which is expected to enhance capacity and efficiency for future growth. The company also continues its shareholder-friendly activities, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share and repurchasing $2.6 million of its common stock under the existing authorization.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

Standard Motor Products reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting flat to low single-digit sales growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin between 9.0% and 9.5%. The company anticipates approximately $25 million in capital expenditures for the new facility and foresees continued cost pressures, although these are expected to be offset by the long-term benefits of its strategic investments and operational improvements.

CEO Eric Sills expressed optimism about the future, citing favorable market trends in the automotive aftermarket, driven by an aging vehicle population and high costs of new vehicles, which are likely to bolster demand for SMP's products.

Investor Communication

SMP has scheduled a conference call on May 1, 2024, to discuss the quarterly results and provide more insights into its operations and strategies. This will be accessible via webcast on the company's investor relations page.

In conclusion, while Standard Motor Products faces near-term challenges, its strategic initiatives and market positioning underscore a commitment to sustaining growth and shareholder value in the evolving automotive parts landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Standard Motor Products Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.