Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Q1 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue and EPS Estimates

Comprehensive Analysis of ACLS's Financial Performance in Q1 2024

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $252.4 million for Q1 2024, surpassing the estimate of $242.53 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $51.6 million, exceeding the estimate of $40.99 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $1.57 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated $1.24.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 46% in Q1 2024 from 44.4% in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Profit: Totaled $56.5 million, indicating strong operational efficiency despite a decrease from the previous quarter's $79.1 million.
  • Quarterly Comparison: Current quarter revenue decreased from $310.3 million in Q4 2023, reflecting seasonal adjustments or market conditions.
  • Future Outlook: Expects Q2 2024 revenues around $245 million with a gross margin of approximately 43.5%.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS, Financial) released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing significant achievements that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported a first-quarter revenue of $252.4 million, exceeding the estimated $242.53 million. Additionally, earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $1.57, surpassing the forecast of $1.24 per share. This financial update, detailed in the company's 8-K filing, highlights ACLS's robust performance amidst varying market conditions.

About Axcelis Technologies Inc

Axcelis Technologies Inc, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and servicing ion implantation and other processing equipment essential for semiconductor chip fabrication. Alongside its equipment offerings, Axcelis provides comprehensive aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. The company enjoys a strong business presence across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from the Asia Pacific region.

Q1 Financial Highlights and Market Impact

The first quarter of 2024 saw ACLS achieving a gross margin of 46%, an increase from 44.4% in the previous quarter, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence. The operating profit was reported at $56.5 million, with net income reaching $51.6 million. These figures represent a strong financial posture, underpinned by strategic market engagements and product innovations, particularly in the implant intensive power device segment and significant shipments to China.

President and CEO Russell Low emphasized the company's strategic advancements, stating,

Axcelis is off to a good start in 2024. The Company delivered strong financial results in the first quarter, as a result of continued execution by the Axcelis team combined with strength in the implant intensive power device segment and robust shipments to China."
This performance underscores ACLS's ability to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and expand its global customer base.

Looking Ahead: Financial Projections and Strategic Moves

For the upcoming second quarter ending June 30, 2024, Axcelis projects revenues of approximately $245 million and anticipates a gross margin of about 43.5%. The expected dip in gross margin is attributed to the closing of several evaluations during the period, which typically carry lower margins. Nonetheless, the company remains optimistic about improving margins year-over-year and achieving a solid operational profit of around $47 million with an EPS of approximately $1.30 for the second quarter.

Executive Vice President and CFO Jamie Coogan reflected on the company's trajectory and future outlook, noting,

We are pleased with our first quarter results and look forward to a solid 2024. Our revenue, gross margin, and earnings per share finished above our guidance for the period, and we ended the quarter with robust cash flow and a strong balance sheet."
This forward-looking perspective highlights ACLS's strategic planning and readiness to adapt to dynamic market conditions.

Conclusion

Axcelis Technologies Inc's performance in the first quarter of 2024 demonstrates its resilience and strategic positioning within the semiconductor industry. With a robust product line and a focus on expanding market reach, ACLS is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and deliver value to its stakeholders. Investors and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on the company's progress in the coming quarters.

For detailed insights and further information, readers can access the full earnings report and additional financial data through Axcelis's official website or the SEC filing linked above.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Axcelis Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.