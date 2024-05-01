Informatica Inc (INFA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue and ARR Growth Exceed Expectations

Strong Cloud Subscription Growth Drives Performance Beyond Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Total Revenues: Increased by 6.3% year-over-year to $388.6 million, slightly surpassing the estimated $387.36 million.
  • GAAP Subscription Revenues: Rose 18% year-over-year to $252.0 million, with GAAP Cloud Subscription Revenue up 35% to $151.4 million.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew 6.7% year-over-year to $1.64 billion, despite a slight negative impact from foreign exchange rates.
  • Cloud Subscription ARR: Increased significantly by 35% year-over-year to $653 million, showing robust growth in cloud-based services.
  • GAAP Operating Income: Reported at $3.2 million, a recovery from a loss in the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • GAAP Operating Cash Flow: Strong performance with $131.6 million, supporting solid financial health and operational activities.
  • Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow: Reached $183.0 million after-tax, highlighting effective cash management and financial stability.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) announced its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2024, revealing significant growth in key areas including Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) and total revenue, surpassing analyst estimates. The detailed financial performance can be accessed through Informatica's 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Informatica Inc is a leader in enterprise cloud data management, pioneering the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). This AI-powered platform is designed to connect, manage, and unify data across diverse multi-cloud and hybrid systems, enabling enterprises to modernize their data strategies effectively.

Financial Highlights

Informatica reported a total revenue of $388.6 million in Q1 2024, a 6.3% increase year-over-year, which slightly exceeded the analyst's expectation of $387.36 million. This growth was bolstered by a remarkable 35% year-over-year increase in GAAP Cloud Subscription Revenue, which totaled $151.4 million and represented 60% of total subscription revenues. The overall Subscription ARR also saw a 13% increase from the previous year, reaching $1.16 billion.

The company's GAAP Operating Income stood at $3.2 million, with a Non-GAAP Operating Income of $109.3 million. Additionally, GAAP Operating Cash Flow was reported at $131.6 million, and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) reached $183.0 million.

Operational Achievements and Industry Recognition

During the quarter, Informatica processed 91.8 trillion cloud transactions per month, marking a 69% increase year-over-year. The company also expanded its customer base, with 258 customers spending more than $1 million in subscription ARR, a 24% increase from the previous year.

Informatica's industry leadership was further solidified through numerous accolades, including being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

The company continues to innovate, with recent launches like the Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM) and extensions for Google Cloud BigQuery, enhancing its IDMC platform's capabilities. Looking ahead to Q2 2024, Informatica expects GAAP Total Revenues to be in the range of $394 million to $410 million, and Subscription ARR to potentially reach up to $1.188 billion.

For the full year of 2024, Informatica reaffirms its guidance, projecting GAAP Total Revenues between $1.685 billion and $1.705 billion, and a Cloud Subscription ARR growth rate of approximately 35.1% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Conclusion

Informatica's robust Q1 performance, driven by significant growth in cloud subscription services and strategic product innovations, positions the company well for sustained growth. As Informatica continues to execute its cloud-focused strategy and capitalize on the burgeoning demand for advanced data management solutions, it remains a compelling entity within the tech sector, promising exciting prospects for investors and stakeholders.

For detailed financial tables and further information, refer to the official earnings release and accompanying financial statements provided by Informatica Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Informatica Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.