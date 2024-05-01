AtriCure Inc (ATRC) Surpasses Revenue Estimates in Q1 2024 Despite Wider Losses

Comprehensive Analysis of AtriCure's Latest Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $108.9 million, marking an increase of 16.4% year-over-year and surpassing estimates of $106.90 million.
  • Net Loss: Stood at $13.27 million, significantly above the estimated net loss of $10.70 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at -$0.28, falling short of the estimated -$0.23.
  • Gross Margin: Improved slightly to 74.7%, up from 74.5% in the same quarter the previous year.
  • U.S. Revenue: Grew by 15.4% to $90.2 million, driven by sales across key product lines.
  • International Revenue: Increased by 21.5% to $18.6 million, reflecting strong activity across all franchises and geographic regions.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Projected to be between $459 million to $466 million, indicating a growth of approximately 15% to 17% over the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, AtriCure Inc (ATRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a notable increase in revenue but a deeper net loss for the first quarter of 2024. The company, a leader in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation and related conditions, reported a revenue of $108.9 million, surpassing the analyst's expectation of $106.90 million. However, the net loss widened to $0.28 per share compared to the estimated $0.23.

1785775024196710400.png

Company Overview

AtriCure Inc is at the forefront of developing surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management. The company markets its diverse product range, including minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools, primarily in the United States, which constitutes the bulk of its revenue.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter of 2024 saw AtriCure achieving a 16.4% year-over-year increase in global revenue, driven by robust sales across its key product lines in the U.S. and significant growth in international markets. U.S. revenue climbed to $90.2 million, a 15.4% increase, while international revenue rose 21.5% to $18.6 million. Despite these gains, the company's net loss deepened, attributed partly to the absence of a one-time legal settlement gain that benefited the previous year's results.

Gross profit for the quarter was impressive at $81.3 million, with a gross margin of 74.7%, slightly up from the previous year. However, increased operating expenses, primarily from research and development and selling, general, and administrative costs, contributed to a loss from operations of $10.9 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Michael Carrel, President and CEO of AtriCure, emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its product reach and enhancing clinical research initiatives. For 2024, AtriCure projects revenues to be between $459 million and $466 million, indicating a potential growth of 15% to 17% over 2023. The adjusted EBITDA is also expected to improve significantly, forecasting an increase of 34% to 49% compared to the previous year.

Challenges and Market Position

Despite the positive revenue growth, AtriCure faces challenges such as increased operational costs and market pressures, particularly in minimally invasive appendage management products. However, the company's strong market position and ongoing innovations in Afib treatment and pain management are expected to support its long-term growth trajectory.

Investor Considerations

Value investors might find AtriCure's growth in revenue and strategic expansions appealing, though the widening losses could be a concern. The company's ability to manage expenses and innovate in its product offerings will be crucial for improving profitability and shareholder value in the upcoming quarters.

AtriCure's financial health and strategic direction suggest a resilient approach to navigating market challenges, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors interested in the medical devices and instruments sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AtriCure Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.