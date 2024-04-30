Q1 2024 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / NTS GMT

This presentation will be led by Michal Gajewski, CEO, Maciej Reluga, CFO and Board member. Wojciech Skalski, Financial Controller and also a Board member.



Hi, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation. I'll be talking about this slide I have in front of you. I'll give you the numbers so that you can follow. So again, welcome to the presentation of our results after the first 3 months of 2024. We have generated a solid net profit and this allows us to be wholly optimistic about the year