Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue and Earnings Outperform Analyst Expectations

Strong Operational Performance and Strategic Expansions Drive Growth

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $768.1 million, a 9.1% increase year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $779.17 million.
  • Net Income: $76.4 million, surpassing the estimated $74.28 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.83 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated $0.81.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 14.9% to $173.9 million from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved by 110 basis points to 22.6%.
  • Facility Expansion: Added 27 beds, opened a new 100-bed acute care hospital, and acquired several facilities.
  • 2024 Full-Year Guidance: Revenue projected between $3.18 to $3.25 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $730 to $770 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC, Financial) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $768.1 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $779.17 million by demonstrating a 9.1% increase from the previous year. Net income for the quarter stood at $76.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, also exceeding the forecasted $0.81 earnings per share. Acadia's robust performance is detailed in its 8-K filing.

1785787307748651008.png

Company Overview

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc is a leading provider in the behavioral healthcare services sector in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities, primarily funded through Medicaid in the U.S., and by the National Health Service in the U.K.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance

Acadia's first quarter saw significant operational achievements, including a 9.2% increase in same facility revenue and the addition of 27 beds to existing facilities. The company also opened a new 100-bed acute care hospital in Mesa, Arizona, and acquired several new treatment centers. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $173.9 million, up 14.9% year-over-year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin increase of 110 basis points to 22.6%.

CEO Chris Hunter highlighted the company's strong operating leverage and improved labor trends as key drivers of the impressive EBITDA growth. Hunter expressed confidence in meeting the strategic growth objectives for 2024, including the addition of approximately 1,200 new beds.

Strategic Growth and Financial Position

Acadia's strategic investments focus on expanding its service offerings and facility network, which are integral to long-term growth. As of March 31, 2024, the company maintained a solid financial position with $77.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and significant credit facilities available.

2024 Financial Outlook

Acadia reaffirmed its 2024 full-year guidance, projecting revenue between $3.18 billion and $3.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $730 million and $770 million. The company's focus remains on expanding its bed count and enhancing its service quality, without the impact of potential future acquisitions or divestitures factored into the guidance.

Conclusion

Acadia Healthcare's first-quarter results reflect a strong start to 2024, underpinned by strategic expansions and solid financial management. The company's commitment to enhancing healthcare services and its robust growth strategy positions it well for sustained success in the behavioral healthcare market.

Investor Communications

Acadia will discuss these results and provide further insights during its conference call on May 2, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast through the company's website in the "Investors" section.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Acadia Healthcare Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.