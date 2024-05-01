Service Corp International (SCI) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections Amidst Revenue Growth

SCI Confirms 2024 Guidance; Highlights Operational Strengths and Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $1,045.4 million, up from $1,028.7 million in the previous year, surpassing estimates of $1,017.43 million.
  • Net Income: Totaled $131.3 million, a decrease from $144.8 million year-over-year, falling below the estimates of $125.60 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.89, below the previous year's $0.93 and below the estimated $0.85.
  • Operating Income: Declined to $232.2 million from $245.6 million in the prior year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Remained stable at $220.1 million, slightly up from $219.6 million the previous year.
  • Comparable Preneed Cemetery Sales Production: Grew by 7.8%, indicating strong performance in cemetery operations.
  • Comparable Core Funeral Sales Average: Increased by 3.9%, helping to offset a decline in core funeral services performed.
On May 1, 2024, Service Corp International (SCI, Financial), a leading provider of deathcare products and services in North America, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a revenue of $1,045.4 million, surpassing the estimated $1,017.43 million by analysts. However, earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.89, aligning closely with the estimated $0.85. The net income for the quarter was $131.3 million, slightly above the forecast of $125.6 million.

Company Overview

Service Corp International operates across the United States and Canada, offering funeral and cemetery services and products. The company's operations are segmented into funeral service and cemetery business functions, with the majority of its revenue derived from its funeral locations. SCI's cemetery division also contributes significantly to its total income, with the majority of its revenue sourced from the United States.

Q1 Performance and Strategic Insights

SCI's first quarter saw a revenue increase of $16.7 million over the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an 8% growth in preneed cemetery sales production which boosted comparable cemetery revenue and gross profit. Despite a slight decline in EPS from $0.93 in Q1 2023 to $0.89 in Q1 2024, the company maintained a robust net cash flow from operating activities at $220.1 million. Tom Ryan, Chairman and CEO of SCI, attributed these results to strong cemetery segment performance and steady growth in core funeral services.

SCI's adjusted earnings, excluding special items, remained stable at $0.89 per share, reflecting a balanced operational dynamic despite increased cemetery gross profits and lower tax rates being offset by lower funeral gross profits and higher interest expenses.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, SCI confirmed its 2024 guidance with an anticipated diluted EPS excluding special items ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. The company expects net cash provided by operating activities, excluding special items, to be between $900 million and $960 million. Planned capital expenditures for 2024 include $125 million for improvements at existing field locations and $165 million for cemetery property development.

SCI's balance sheet remains strong with corporate general and administrative expenses decreasing by $2.8 million compared to Q1 2023, primarily due to lower long-term incentive compensation costs. However, interest expenses have risen by $10.4 million due to higher rates and balances on floating rate debt, reflecting broader economic changes impacting financing costs.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Investors and analysts might view SCI's consistent financial performance as a positive indicator of its operational resilience and strategic execution. The company's ability to exceed revenue expectations while aligning closely with EPS projections provides a stable investment outlook. Additionally, SCI's reaffirmed guidance for 2024 suggests confidence in its business model and growth strategy amidst the evolving market dynamics.

For detailed financial statements and further information, stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings release and participate in the upcoming conference call scheduled for May 2, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Service Corp International for further details.

