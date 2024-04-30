Insider Sale: Scott Crum Sells 9,000 Shares of MSCI Inc (MSCI)

On April 30, 2024, Scott Crum, Chief Human Resources Officer of MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial), sold 9,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,800 shares and has not made any purchases.

MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial) is a provider of decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The company's products include indexes, analytical tools, data, real estate benchmarks, and ESG research.

On the date of the sale, shares of MSCI Inc were priced at $471.69, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $37.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 32.08, which is above the industry median of 18.895.

The GF Value of MSCI Inc is estimated at $618.25, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

Insider transaction trends for MSCI Inc indicate a total of 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

The valuation metrics and insider activity provide a snapshot of MSCI Inc's current financial position and insider sentiment.

