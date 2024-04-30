On April 30, 2024, W West, the Chief Executive Officer of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ, Financial), purchased 250,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the total number of shares bought by the insider over the past year to 250,000, with no shares sold during the same period.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc operates as a car rental company primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides car rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc were priced at $4.46, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.37 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $21.38, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.21. This suggests that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are considered in the GF Value calculation, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Hertz Global Holdings Inc shows a balanced activity over the past year, with one insider buy and one insider sell. This recent purchase by the CEO might signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance.

Investors and stakeholders in Hertz Global Holdings Inc may consider monitoring the insider's future transactions and the company's performance to better understand the potential impact on their investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.