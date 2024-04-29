On April 29, 2024, David Edelson, a Director at AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) is a leading automotive retailer in the United States, providing new and pre-owned vehicles and associated services. The company operates through a network of over 300 retail locations nationwide.

The shares were sold at a price of $168 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $1,680,000. Following this transaction, the insider has not reported any further holdings in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The insider transaction history at AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been 20 insider sales and only 2 insider buys.

On the valuation front, AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $6.56 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 7.72, which is below both the industry median of 16.805 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) is estimated at $183.23 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial).

