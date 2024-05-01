Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 20,750 Shares

On May 1, 2024, Fidji Simo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), sold 20,750 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Maplebear Inc operates in the technology sector, providing innovative solutions to streamline retail and e-commerce operations. The company has gained recognition for its user-friendly platforms and efficient service delivery.

The shares were sold at a price of $34.97 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $725,616.25. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 141,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Maplebear Inc, where insider transactions have included 15 buys and 13 sells over the past year.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $9.43 billion, reflecting its substantial presence in the industry. Maplebear Inc's valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are crucial for investors tracking stock performance and valuation.

This insider sell event provides investors and stakeholders with insights into the insider's view of the stock's valuation and potential future movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.