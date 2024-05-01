May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Cencora Q2 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Alex, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
Now I'll now hand it over to your host, Bennett Murphy, to begin. Please go ahead.
Bennett S. Murphy - Cencora, Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for this conference call to discuss Cencora's fiscal 2024 second quarter results. I am Bennett Murphy, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me today are Steven Collis, Chairman, President and CEO; Jim Cleary, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Bob Mauch, Executive Vice President and COO.
On today's call, we'll be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP are provided in today's press release, which is available on our website at investor.cencora.com. We've also posted a slide presentation to accompany today's press release on our investor website.
During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements
Q2 2024 Cencora Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...