May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ADP's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Mr. Danyal Hussain, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Danyal Hussain - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Michelle, and welcome everyone to ADP's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Participating today are Maria Black, our President and CEO; and Don McGuire, our CFO. Earlier this morning, we released our results for the quarter. Our earnings materials are available on the SEC's website and our Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com, where you will also find the investor presentation that accompanies today's call.
During our call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors and that exclude the impact of certain items. A description of these items along with the
Q3 2024 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Call Transcript
